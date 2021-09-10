Memory Lane: Mama We Made It – Maurice Kirya

By Dennis Asiimwe

Maurice Kirya is lauded as a singer, but I think it is in his capacity for composition of melodies that he is peerless. His lyricism could do with some work, although on songs like Angels Carried Me, he was in inspired form.

On some of his music, all these things come together seamlessly, and it can be heady stuff. A song that falls neatly into this category is Mama We Made It, a song that really dips into the same pool that folks like The Temptations sipped from.

Mama We Made It dropped about six years ago and it is hard to understand why the track did not receive the recognition it really does deserve, especially in terms of radio airplay.

The song has everything going for it. A beautiful, catchy and poignant melody – Maurice was close to his mum, and the sentiment captured in the song was one he had obviously wanted to get off his chest for a while. And the melody is simultaneously fun and nostalgic – when you think of a music video for this song, you cannot help that there will be some black and white footage, with some 1970s hairstyles and wardrobe thrown in.

Which brings me to my next point – the production style of the song, and its Temptations-esque feel. It is obviously what Maurice was going for, and the fact that he manages to pull it off seamlessly is due to the song’s producer, the talented Sam Bisaaso. The groove he comes up with gives the song a swing that is almost hypnotic.

Finally, for me, the lyricism of this song is supreme. Just the right amount of nostalgia, and the right bit of sentiment – the song is about as heartfelt as you will hear Maurice be. His pride at getting out of the rut that the family finds itself in is near palpable.

You can’t help it but root for him, making Mama We Made It possibly his most charismatic song.