Men are discriminated against in Ugandan public toilets, Maurice Kirya observes

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan crooner Maurice Kirya is sickened by what he has termed the double standards in Ugandan public toilets.

In a post shared on his social media handles, the Bodaboda singer revealed that he had observed Ugandan toilets for a long time and realised how unfair they were to males.

“Men’s toilet doors are always left open and usually from outside, you can easily see men doing their bizz at the urinals. Also it’s common to see female cleaners in the men’s bathrooms, but you will NEVER see a man in the ladies’ bathroom… Anyway, my conclusion is that Ugandan men are either exhibitionists or the Ugandan toilet engineers are sexists.” he wrote.

The singer is set to release his upcoming album dubbed Road To Kirya on May 6.