Men forced to mask up at Blankets and Wine

By Nicholas Oneal

In line with the health ministry guidelines on the prevention of COVID-19, revellers at the 10th anniversary of the Blankets and Wine event on Sunday, March 27, were expected to wear masks.

However, as guests lined up at the entrance of the venue, at Lugogo Cricket Oval, men without masks were forced to buy them. The women were allowed to enter with or without masks. This didn’t sit down well with the men.

In addition, they complained of what they deemed as high prices of the masks They were each going for sh2,000. A mask downtown costs sh1,000.

A bitter man in the queue was heard complaining about paying sh200k entrance fee for him and a friend and then being forced to buy a mask. He was of the view that the masks should have been given out for free.

A few women were made to buy the masks, but they took them off as soon as they accessed the venue to avoid ruining their makeup.