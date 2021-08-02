Men salivate as Ghetto Kids’ Patricia turns 18

By Hussein Kiganda

Men have started sharpening their teeth as Triplets Ghetto Kids’ dancer Patricia Nabakooza celebrated her 18th birthday on Friday, March 18. She held a colourful birthday which she called “Sweet 18”.

Some men labelled the development a greenlight for them to shoot their shots.

“I have been waiting for this moment, anyway happy birthday to you,” Tumusiime Joseph Encyclopedia commented.

“Happy birthday, that’s what I have been waiting for, for long. Now you are fit to manage, contact me pliiz,”Tonny Mawanda wrote.

“Finally you are now a woman… I am hitting your door soon to request for something. Happy birthday. It was a joke,” Kawuki Ronald said.

“18? Really? Okay. That’s good news. Let me inform a brother. Anyway happy birthday,” Nazir Nsubuga wrote.

However, the females warned Patricia against such men and advised her to stay on track till she achieves big.

Patricia, who is in S5, joins celebrities like Baby Gloria, and Vivian Tendo, who were child performers and have now come of age.