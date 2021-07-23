Skip to content Skip to footer

Mesach, Mayinja lead runners at Kabaka Birthday Run

10 hours ago
By Mariam Nakalema

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi yesterday flagged off the Kabaka Birthday Run from the Lubiri Palace at 7:30am. Only a few people were allowed in the palace in observance of the COVID-19 guidelines. Other people were advised to run from their immediate vicinities.
The Kabaka was the picture of health in a short-sleeved bomber jacket as he officiated at the event. His appearance was in sharp contrast to his frail form during his 66th birthday celebrations in April.
Trust musicians like Ronald Mayinja and Mesach Ssemakula not to miss Bba Ffe’s event. In his Nyimbire Omutanda (Let Me Sing For The  King) video, Semakula is seen introducing himself to the Kabaka, prostrating, dancing and pledging his loyalty to him. Mayinja also commonly features at kingdom events, owing to his message-laden songs.
Yesterday, the musicians led their colleagues on a run from Mesach’s Papaz Spot restaurant in Makindye, a city suburb, to Munyonyo and back.
Mayinja advised couples to test for HIV and to be faithful to one another.
While previous Kabaka birthday runs have focused on obstetric fistula and sickle cell disease, this year’s focus was HIV/AIDS, with the theme, Men Against HIV/AIDS To Save The Girl Child
