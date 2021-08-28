Michelle Obama to guest star on Black-ish

By Ahmad Muto

Former US first lady Michelle Obama is set to star in the eighth and final season of comedy show Black-ish in 2022. According to the show’s producers, she will feature in the eighth and final season where she will play herself. However, what she will do exactly is yet to be revealed.

Black-ish broke the news on their socials days ago announcing that the former FLOTUS will join the cast as a guest star. “#blackish is going all out for the final season! We are honoured to have trailblazer @MichelleObama join us as an upcoming guest star.

She replied: “I have long been a fan of @BlackishABC’s wit and all-round brilliance, and it was such a thrill to join in for an episode. I cannot wait for you all to see it!”

This will be her second; while still the first lady, she appeared on the sixth season of Parks and Recreation.

Through her and husband Barack Obama’s Higher Grounds Production, she has executive produced projects with streaming platform, Netflix – We the people, Ada Twist and Scientist.

Black-ish premiered in 2014 following the Johnson’s family, shining a light on Black-American families and their struggles from social, political to economic.