Mike Mutebi and Jackson Mayanja sacked by AS Kigali after three months

6 hours ago
By Yekoda Saaka

Mike Mutebi and Jackson Mayanja have been sacked by AS Kigali as head and assistant head coach for allegedly making reckless comments at a post-match press conference after their 1-0 loss to Rayon Sport.

Mutebi furiously attacked his players after the game, describing them as headless chickens regarding their performances, and also noted that he isn’t bothered about getting sacked by the club following their unpleasant performances.

“These players are lacking the knowledge of the game, they are just running and doing nothing on the pitch,” Mutebi said.

“I am not under any pressure of getting sacked or whatever may happen, this part of our job, I am not worried at all and if I am sacked. I am okay with it.”

This didn’t go well with the players who refused to come for training the following day. They questioned his system and the disrespect accorded to them in front of the media.

This forced the club management to relieve Mutebi of his duties.

Mutebi and Mayanja were appointed on January 19 on a two-year deal and have only spent three months on the job.

They leave AS Kigali in fifth position in the Rwanda Premier league but during their three-month tenure, the side has struggled for form.

