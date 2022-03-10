Minister Agnes Nandutu hospitalised

By Eddie Ssejjoba

The Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs, Agnes Nandutu, is admitted in a medical facility after allegedly getting a blood clot after a sudden fall in the bathroom.

Julius Mucunguzi, adviser, and head of communications at the Office of the Prime Minister, Thursday, April 28, confirmed the news.

He, however, declined to divulge further details.

“I am not in position to talk about details of her medical condition,” Mucunguzi added.

Nandutu is also the Bududa Woman Member of Parliament.

Sources indicated that her health condition was disclosed by fellow ministers on their WhatsApp group, who were wishing her quick recovery and others sending her prayers.

Calls on her personal phone remained unanswered.

Nandutu has recently been involved in holding peace-building community meetings in Karamoja.

“One thing I want to assure you, the people of Moroto, you have clearly said you borrow guns from our neighbouring people of Turkana, I want to request you to stop borrowing guns from the Turkana to come and terrorise the people of Karamoja,” she said recently.

The minister criticised some communities for the ongoing insecurity in Karamoja, which is being blamed on poverty.

She has, however, been telling the people of Karamoja that this should not be an excuse for engaging in crime since the Government is making interventions to help communities get out of poverty.