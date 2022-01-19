Miria Matembe blames female performers over sexual harassment

By Hussein Kiganda

A video of singer Martha Mukisa beating up a fan has been trending online, raising questions on the way female entertainers dress up for performances.

The singer claims the fan sexually harassed her on stage.

Former ethics minister Miria Matembe has joined the fray.

She blames performers for provoking revellers by exposing their bodies.

“They dress up according to what they sing. Their songs are evil and they dress up in an evil way. They sing about sex and pornography and they dress up in the same manner. When you sing such indecent songs and dress up indecently, just know that you and your songs will be loved by indecent people. It is, therefore, of no surprise that the indecent people you have gone to perform for will be indecent,” Matembe argued.

She cited female entertainers as the biggest offenders.

“I have grown up watching male entertainers, but I have never seen them dress up indecently. But our girls, you find them putting on skimpy attires that provoke the audience. I do not know why this is so much on the side of females,” Matembe wondered.

She called upon female entertainers and the public to turn to God, respect themselves, and sing decent songs that benefit the nation.

“I request them to respect themselves. Sing songs that are not indecent even if they are worldly, then turn to God and leave the path of the devil,” Matembe suggested.

Several female entertainers have for long decried sexual harassment on stage.

In May 2021, Vinka kicked a fan on stage in South Sudan, for touching her where the sun doesn’t shine.

In 2018, Winnie Nwagi grabbed a fan’s phone and smashed it on stage, because the fan tried to take pictures of her private parts.

In March 2022, Gravity Omutujju is reported to have beaten up a fan who tried to sexually harass his female dancer on stage.

The list continues to grow.