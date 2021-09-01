Skip to content Skip to footer

Misagga back for Villa presidency

18 mins ago
By Julius Senyimba
The name Eng. Immanuel Ben Misagga is not new in the Ugandan football fraternity. For Sports Club Villa, it is written in bold letters.
Well, the former president of Uganda’s most successful club, Sports Club Villa, is set to bounce back and lead it again to greater heights.
With only days to the tentative elections, Misagga has resigned as Nyamityobora FC president and member in order to jump the hurdle of FUFA Article 19 (3), which prohibits exercising control over more than one club. This development was confirmed through a letter written by Misagga’s lawyers, Muwema and Co. Advocates, to the FUFA chief executive officer.
In the letter, they stated that Misagga now wants to concentrate on helping Villa return to its former glory. Their last trophy, Uganda Cup, was won under Misagga’s regime.
The list of contenders for the SC Villa presidency has Busiro East MP Medard Lubega Ssegona, former SC Villa and FUFA vice-president Denis Mbidde Ssebugwawo, new face Daniel Bakaki and the latest addition being Misagga.
