Miss and Mr. Bukedde contestants mimic favourite presenters

3 hours ago
43Views 0Comments

By Hussein Kiganda

The Miss and Mr. Bukedde contest that started in September has proceeded to another elimination stage, where contestants are supposed to take on tasks.

In this stage, contestants were tasked to choose any programme on Bukedde TV and mimic it. The judges advised the contestants to choose programmes that fit the talent they want to showcase.

Some contestants were dropped because they failed to take on the tasks given. One contestant called Edith had a great performance, but she did not do the judges’ task, so she couldn’t proceed to the next stage.

Among those who had tremendous performances were Isat Nansuuna (a news anchor), Aisha Namagembe (Emikolo N’embaga) and Benard (Muziki Ku Luguudo presenter).

Among those who did manage to make it  were Edith, Andrew, Annet Nabukenya and Maureen Kalungi.

The contest will end in January and the winners will bag a car and a land title.

