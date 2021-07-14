Miss and Mr. Bukedde judges judged

Skip to content Skip to footer

By Hussein Kiganda

In last week’s episode of the Miss and Mr. Bukedde, the judges of the contest faced their swords when they also came in as contestants.

The three judges, Moses Bbosa Serunkuma, Annet Nandujja, and Fifi Da Queen all got the same “Nos” that they have been dishing out to the contestants. The presenter of the show, Ann Taylor also got a hot No for herself.

However, the judges advised all the contestants that have proceeded to the next level to be more creative and double their efforts to have their eyes on the grand praise.

“I do not even know what you people are going to do next, especially those that are modelling, cooking, and tailoring,” judge Annet said.

“No more depending on luck in this coming level, you must gather all your efforts and give it everything you have,” judge Bbosa said.

“Guys, just make sure you put in more tricks, more techniques and more work because this level is going to be hot,” judge Fifi advised.

Some of the outstanding contestants hailed by the judges include De Achiever (Lugaflow rapper), Shakira (who sang Geosteady’s Violah), Bumba Hassan (a news anchor), and Vivian (a model).

The contests that kicked off in September this year will end in January 2022. The winners of the contest will walk away with a new car and a land title.

