Miss and Mr. Bukedde: Mudra promises to promote videos of contestants singing his songs

5 hours ago
By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Alfa Ssebunya also known as Mudra has promised to help contestants singing his songs, to win the car and land title, which are the grand prizes for the ongoing Miss and Mr. Bukedde contests.

Talking to The Kampala Sun, the Muyayu singer singer said he is so thankful to his fans, especially those who chose to use his songs for the competition. He said he will post the videos of contestants so they may get a chance to win the prize.

“Yes, I have watched some of it. I just have to thank those contestants who have believe in my songs. If I get the videos of those contestants that are singing my songs, of course I will post them on my pages so they may be voted and win. One love to them, let them just send me the videos…,” the singer said.
The contest is nearing its climax. About 65 contestants out of over a thousand have proceeded to the next level. The judges Annet Nandujja, Fifi Da Queen and Moses Bbosa Serunkuma are narrowing down the contestants. These contribute 40% of the vote count and 40% is from the audience.

