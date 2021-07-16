Miss and Mr Bukedde winners’ prize cars purchased

By Hussein Kiganda

The ongoing Miss and Mr Bukedde contest is coming to an end and the grand prizes for the two winners have already arrived at Vision Group’s head office in Industrial Area.

The Kampala Sun spotted two new cars branded “Miss ne Mr. Bukedde at the office. The cars have the most recent number plates.

The winners who will walk away with these will be one male and one female. The runners’ up will pocket a land title each.

The contest is at the elimination stage where contestants have to take on a task from judges, as well as showcase their talent. In last week’s episode, several contestants missed out on a chance to win these two new cars as they were dropped by the judges.