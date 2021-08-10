Miss Tourism Heritage Uganda reveals big plan for Uganda’s Tourism

Among the sectors that have been affected by Covid-19 is the Tourism sector and according to research, many economies will be crippled months after the sectors are opened by President Museveni probably in December.

According to Vanitah Faith Busingye who was crowned Miss Heritage 2021/22 at the recently concluded Miss Tourism Uganda pageant, she says that even after Covid, Uganda can still boom in terms of Tourism.

Ask what she could do after being crowned Miss Tourism most especially when given a task to help Uganda’s Tourism sector to recover, Busingye says that her best strategy as Miss Tourism Heritage Would be to work hand in hand with the Ministry of tourism and suggest to them to put up a support product development and diversification in terms of setting up regional museums, mapping and profiling cultural and heritage tourism sites development.

The other thing she says she would do is advice the ministry to develop a pool of skilled personnel along the tourism value chain in order to monitor and evaluate all Ugandan Hotel and tourism training institutes.

Busingye is aged 24 and is the reigning Miss Tourism Uganda Heritage 2021/22, Miss Tourism Uganda Popularity 2021/22, Miss Tourism Ankole 2021/22 and the reigning Miss MUBS Mbarara campus from 2019 to date. Her hobbies are traveling, adventure, singing, dancing, doing charity and doing makeup.

Having completed her course at Makerere University Business School where she was studying Bachelor’s degree in Procurement and Supply Chain Management. Besides being a Tourism Queen, she has a makeup business and Juice business, she does ushering as well.