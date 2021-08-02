Skip to content Skip to footer

Miss Tourism Toro queens clean up city

HomeAll PostsLifestyleMiss Tourism Toro queens clean up city
8 hours ago
Share
47Views 0Comments

By Wilson Asiimwe

The newly crowned Miss Toro tourism queens last week joined several celebrities and members of the business community to clean Fort Portal city. The free Fort Portal city and River Mpanga from plastics campaign as an initiative was launched in 2020 with the aim of environment conservation. 

The cleaning was flagged off by the newly crowned queens of Toro and they expressed much interest in environmental conservation and said they will keep on doing the same. Suzan Kahunde Adyeri – Miss Toro Tourism, Angel Kobusinge Akiiki – first runner up and Bridget Kemigisa – Miss Talent all took part.  

“I extend my sincere appreciation to everyone that participated in the campaign and I appeal to the people of Toro that not everything has to wait for government because we are the front line owners of our home,” Kahunde said. She said hospitality is what defines Toro, adding that volunteering has nothing to do with ranks and the positions we hold in our community, but has to do with togetherness to reach a common goal for sustainable future and development of Toro. 

Mark Kateeba, a surveyor in the Ministry of Lands, said that the campaign is a great cause unlike other campaigns that remains on paper. He called upon the general public to always respond positively when they are asked to participate in the campaign. 

Richard Muhumuza the Central Division Mayor Fort Portal city said they are going to form bylaws to protect the environment. “We need a city free from garbage,” Muhumuza said. 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Lifestyle Top News
Pictorial: Crowning or clowning moment?
August 2, 2021
Latest News Lifestyle
UK-Based Actress Who Got Married at 40, Gave Birth at 49 Encourages Women to Hold On
August 2, 2021
Lifestyle
Spice Diana claims her online skits are doing as well as her music
3 days ago
Lifestyle
Guinness announces new influencers
August 17, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.