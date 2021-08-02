Miss Tourism Toro queens clean up city

By Wilson Asiimwe

The newly crowned Miss Toro tourism queens last week joined several celebrities and members of the business community to clean Fort Portal city. The free Fort Portal city and River Mpanga from plastics campaign as an initiative was launched in 2020 with the aim of environment conservation.

The cleaning was flagged off by the newly crowned queens of Toro and they expressed much interest in environmental conservation and said they will keep on doing the same. Suzan Kahunde Adyeri – Miss Toro Tourism, Angel Kobusinge Akiiki – first runner up and Bridget Kemigisa – Miss Talent all took part.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to everyone that participated in the campaign and I appeal to the people of Toro that not everything has to wait for government because we are the front line owners of our home,” Kahunde said. She said hospitality is what defines Toro, adding that volunteering has nothing to do with ranks and the positions we hold in our community, but has to do with togetherness to reach a common goal for sustainable future and development of Toro.

Mark Kateeba, a surveyor in the Ministry of Lands, said that the campaign is a great cause unlike other campaigns that remains on paper. He called upon the general public to always respond positively when they are asked to participate in the campaign.

Richard Muhumuza the Central Division Mayor Fort Portal city said they are going to form bylaws to protect the environment. “We need a city free from garbage,” Muhumuza said.