Skip to content Skip to footer

Miss Tourism tours Fort Portal city

HomeAll PostsCelebrity NewsMiss Tourism tours Fort Portal city
5 hours ago
Share
55Views 0Comments

By Kampala Sun Writer

The new Miss Tourism has toured Fort Portal city and other parts of Kabarole.

The three-day event started on Friday, with the mayor of the city, Asaba Edison Ruyonga, welcoming Susan Kahunde and her entourage in the city.

The Minister for Tourism, who is also the Mwenge Central MP, Tom Butime, was part of the delegation that received Kahunde.

Welcoming the queens, Ruyonga pledged his support for anyone working for the betterment of Fort Portal.

Kahunde applauded the leaders in Toro-sub region for backing her while she prepared for the  Miss Tourism contest in Kampala.

In addition to touring River Mpanga and Toro Botanical Gardens, which have a vast collection of plants (approximately 924 species), she also visited a farmers’ market, the Karuzika Palace, Toro Club and Mountains of the Moon University.

Kahunde and her team also cleaned up the new city and visited hospitals.  .

Faith Kunihire, the Kyenjojo Woman MP, called for unity among the leaders in the Rwenzori region so as to achieve great feats.

Kahunde (second-left) launching a tree planting campaign in Fort Portal. Photos by Wilson Asiimwe
Kahunde and her team dancing to traditional music
Miss Tourism queens from other sub-regions who accompanied Kahunde
Tags:

You May Also Like

Celebrity News Music
Voltage music resurrect with “Mbundu” song
July 8, 2021
Celebrity News Top News
Sharp Shooter: Rabadaba Balloons Maggie Just weeks into marriage
July 12, 2021
Celebrity News Latest News Top News
Eddy Kenzo ignorant about Jay Z’s business
October 27, 2021
Celebrity News
Masaka Kids ‘Tweyagale’ dance video hits 100 million YouTube views
July 22, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2021. All Rights Reserved.