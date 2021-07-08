Miss Tourism tours Fort Portal city

By Kampala Sun Writer

The new Miss Tourism has toured Fort Portal city and other parts of Kabarole.

The three-day event started on Friday, with the mayor of the city, Asaba Edison Ruyonga, welcoming Susan Kahunde and her entourage in the city.

The Minister for Tourism, who is also the Mwenge Central MP, Tom Butime, was part of the delegation that received Kahunde.

Welcoming the queens, Ruyonga pledged his support for anyone working for the betterment of Fort Portal.

Kahunde applauded the leaders in Toro-sub region for backing her while she prepared for the Miss Tourism contest in Kampala.

In addition to touring River Mpanga and Toro Botanical Gardens, which have a vast collection of plants (approximately 924 species), she also visited a farmers’ market, the Karuzika Palace, Toro Club and Mountains of the Moon University.

Kahunde and her team also cleaned up the new city and visited hospitals. .

Faith Kunihire, the Kyenjojo Woman MP, called for unity among the leaders in the Rwenzori region so as to achieve great feats.