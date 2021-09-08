Miss Tourism Uganda to crown new queen on Saturday 

The Miss Tourism Uganda beauty Pageant that was started by the Late Hon Maria Mutagamba returns this Saturday. The 2020/21 winner Queen Sonia Komugisha will hand over the crown to the lucky winner who will emerge from the 27 contestants.

This year’s Miss Tourism Uganda was launched on June 1st at the Uganda Museum under it is under the theme “African Pride”. The pageant was handled scientifically due to the ban on events and social gatherings ever since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world in 2019. A search was carried out among the 9 Regions across Uganda and 27 winners will vie for the crown of Miss Tourism Uganda 2021/22.

The crowning will take place at Kampala Serena Hotel on Saturday and with 3 beauty queens representing different regions, only 5 will be chosen to represent the country at National level and to also become Uganda’s Tourism Ambassadors. These will consists of the overall winner, Miss Tourism Uganda 201/22, first runner up, second runner up, Miss Popularity and Miss Heritage.

Miss Tourism Uganda’s stage, lights and sounds will be provided and produced by Fenon Events. The event will only avail tickets to strictly 200 people as per the Presidential directives to curb Covid-19 and all these will sit in an SOP setting.

Sponsors and partners of this year’s Miss Tourism Uganda include Darling, Uganda Wildlife Authority, ACTNIM, Uganda Wildlife Education Centre, Lake Basin Tours and Travel, Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, ICE Tours and Travel and Parliament of Uganda among others.

Tickets to the pageant will be Shs50,000, VIP will be 150,000 and comes with a 4 course meal, a table will go for 1.5M and also comes with a 4 course meal.