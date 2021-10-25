Miss Uganda walks New York Fashion Week, graces I-fashion magazine cover

By Rebecca Nalunga

Reigning Miss Uganda Elizabeth Bagaya has flown the Ugandan flag high by walking for New York Fashion Week and gracing the cover of the i-fashion Magazine, an international fashion magazine that is based in New York, covering designers, jewellers, and accessories.

The popular fashion week happens twice a year during the months of February and September in New York.

Brenda Nanyonjo, the CEO of Miss Uganda, said: “Every year since 2018, I have been taking girls to do New York Fashion Week. It started with Miss Uganda 2018 Quiin Abenakyo, who was crowned Miss World Africa 2018.

“Next was Oliver Nakakande, Miss Uganda 2019, and now Elizabeth Bagaya.” She added: “We also send in other regional queens or title holders like Lynette Kwagala, Miss Uganda Central 2018.”

Nanyonjo explained that she uses her contacts and connections in New York, or talks to producers through a friend, James Martin, to get the beauty queens to walk for designers during the fashion week.

On why Bagaya won the cover girl slot, Nanyonjo proudly said: “Bagaya is a very beautiful girl. She is dark-skinned, very photogenic, her hair is natural, so that is how she beat other girls to get on to the cover and that photo was taken during the Indonesia New York Fashion Week.

When we crown the new Miss Uganda this year, and she has what it takes and we get her visa on time, she will walk for the same,” Nanyonjo noted.