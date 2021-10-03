Mizigo Express premieres latest season

By Alex Balimwikungu

Mizigo Express,a comic parody show has premiered its latest season on Pearl Magic Prime and Pearl Magic channels today (Thursday 25th November 2021)

The exciting comedy show parodies what happens amongst rental homes also know as “mizigo” in Luganda, Since its first season the show has attracted quite the viewership with several Ugandans sharing experiences like those illustrated in the show.

Mizigo Express has actors and actresses that are celebrated Ugandan comedians like Dickson Zizinga, Anne Kansiime and Akite Agnes. These talented individuals have their own audiences and crowds who they attract to watch and enjoy the show, Mizigo Express has slowly grown to become a household favorite for most Ugandan family’s country wide.

Margaret Mathore the Channel Head for Pearl Magic and Pearl Magic Prime reechoed MultiChoice’s commitment in pushing and providing a platform for local content like Mizigo Express among other shows that are aired.

“We are dedicated to tell the African story through the content we air on our channels. Mizigo Express is tailored specifically for the Ugandan audience and it without a doubt tells the Ugandan story of how families living in rentals relate through comedy.” she commented.

The producer of the series Hannington Bugingo expressed his gratitude to MultiChoice Uganda for availing Mizigo Express a platform through which they can continue to capture the hearts of their fans and audience through their comedy series.

Bugingo shared nuggets on what the audience should expect. In the new season. “Our audience should expect original humor from Uganda that cuts across all generations, clean content with the return of Anne Kansiime as Sam’s sister with her usual wit and humor. We have released a new season because of the demand from our audience, and as such our fans should look out for more.” he said.

“Content creation is hard as it is. It is with the support of partners like MultiChoice that make the realization of our dreams possible. With Mizigo Express, we are able to reach as many people to tell our Ugandan story the best way we know how to, through comedy.” he noted.

Joan Semanda Kizza the PR and Communications Manager MultiChoice Uganda commended the Mizigo Express team for their devotion towards the creation of a top comedy series suitable for their Ugandan audience.

“Ugandans love a good laugh especially with what they find relatable. Mizigo Express has managed to portray what happens in a typical mizigo keeping us longing for more in terms of the next season. We especially commend the show for premiering as many as 20 seasons on our platforms,” she added.