More Ugandan drinkers show appreciation for Vodka

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Had Uganda’s party scene not been under tight lockdown restrictions, it would have been a great day to raise our glasses to one of the world’s favorite alcoholic drinks. Yesterday (4th October) was World Vodka Day.

While vodka is often associated with Russia, and some of the finest and most expensive vodkas in the world come from there, it is a drink that is produced in many countries and enjoyed all over the world. Uganda has not been left behind on the vodka fad.

To the uninitiated, Vodka is a Slavic word for ‘little water’ and is traditionally made by mixing water with distilled grains or potatoes, although today many popular brands add flavorings such as fruits and sugars.

It is believed that this drink first came into existence in the Middle Ages, perhaps sometime during the 8th or 9th centuries. Vodka has slightly different varieties that seem to have originated not only in Russia, but also in Poland as well as in Sweden.

Nancy Bwana a connoisseur when it comes to making cocktails says vodka is best consumed as part of a cocktail, or with some ice cubes and very neat from the bottle direct to the Glass. She says that more Ugandans appreciate Vodka because of its clean taste, light fragrance and cool finish.

When asked about in what volumes one should consume vodka, Nancy says this depends on Gender and also weight of a person. For women three to four shots is advised or at most eight shots, this is the limit. Whereas for men, they have a higher tolerance, they can take eight to ten shots or even 0.5 litres for them to feel drunk.

Adding on, Nancy says when it comes to weight, the more you weigh, the more Vodka your body can tolerate as compared to somebody with a small body.

Her cocktails are very special in that they are so hang over free, they don’t cause any complications to anyone whatsoever, she says. Nancy says she doesn’t just mix anything just for a sake because according to her, a healthy Cocktail is key.

How she makes her cocktails unique, Nancy says she starts with the classics and knowing that Alcohol is the most important ingredient, ice is the second most important in making a good cocktail.

She aims at a balanced cocktail that is harmoniously blended and looking nice with good mixers and pure fruits to make the cocktail gold. “We make sure every detail in a cocktail matters, hence we only shake those that have fruit juice in them and summing it all, a healthy Cocktail is Key, adds Nancy.