Moses Magogo to hold two offices

By Ahmad Muto

Hon. Moses Magogo has secured another term at the helm of FUFA, unopposed, making it his third as its president, 2021-2025. He is also the Member of Parliament for Budiope East, Buyende District.

Magogo rose to the presidency in 2013, was re-elected in 2017 for his second term. He was unanimously voted by acclamation by the 83 that attended the assembly on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Via the FUFA Twitter page, Magogo noted that the next four years are to “Consolidate and take off” to see them grow in the region and the African continent.

However, on social media, the reactions revolved around the fact that he was unopposed. Patrick Kanyomozi of the Uganda Sports Press Association congratulated Magogo and said “All interested candidates claim that the system is designed to make it impossible for anyone to contest against the incumbent.”

Mujib Kasule, the proprietor of Proline FC who had expressed interest months ago claimed local football is owned by a group people working to lock others out.