Mowzey Radio’s mother bashes Hon. Kiwanda

By Hussein Kiganda

Jane Kasuubo, the mother to fallen “nakeesa” crooner, Moses Ssekibogo Nakintije also known as Moses Radio has lashed out at Godfrey Ssuubi Kiwanda the former state minister for tourism, accusing him of empty promises.

Kasuubo, told the media that Kiwanda went to her, promised to modernize the grave of her slain son and turn it into a tourism site, which she has waited for long but never witnessed.

“Kiwanda assured and promised to make this place(where Moses Radio was buried) a tourism site. He told me he was going to develop it so that people from distant places can always come and visit it as tourists. He however has never got back to us and since then, nothing has been done…,”she said.

In disappointment, she added that the ex minister refused to pick her calls when she called and even never showed her which person would handle her issues when he got out of the office.

“We tried calling him some time back but he never picked. He had said he would work on it after COVID19 but when he got out of the office, he even never told us who would handle this issue…,”she said.