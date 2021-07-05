Mowzey Radio would be alive if you played his music – Ragga Dee

By Ahmad Muto

According to the head of the Uganda Cultural Forum, singer Ragga Dee, one half of the Goodlyfe duo, Mowzey Radio would not have died if he was appreciated more by Ugandans and his music played when he was still alive like they did when he died.

He argued that artistes go through a lot of stress and that leaves them unhinged and open to things capable of endangering them.

Ragga Dee added that in Uganda, people normalised celebrating people more when they are dead than alive. He said they even fail to mobilise resources for the sick, but do it fast when one is pronounced dead.

“Uganda is the only country I know where people will get a casket of sh50m, but cannot give you sh2 million when you are sick. Look at Afrigo Band’s Moses Matovu who has done it for over 45 years, he is yet to receive a thank you gift as simple as a car.

Radio died in 2018 succumbing to injuries he sustained in a bar brawl in Entebbe. He was buried in Nakawuka, Wakiso District leaving behind over 200 songs and reportedly 68 unreleased.