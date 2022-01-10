Mrs Uganda Sylvia Namutebi among top 10 in Mrs World finale

By Reagan Ssempijja

After a rather circuitous journey to the Mrs World 2021 crown, former Miss Uganda Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai managed to make top 15 at the grand finale of the pageant that happened in Las Vegas, US on Sunday.

Having been crowned Mrs Uganda World over a year ago, earning herself a spot in Las Vegas, Namutebi has been going hard on this journey, and with a decade of experience in beauty pageantry, you would give her a chance and a half to bring the crown home. This, unfortunately, could not happen.

The crown was bagged by Mrs America 2021 Shaylyn Ford. Among the top 15 finalists, Uganda, represented by Namutebi, finished in 10th position. Namutebi took to social media to thank Ugandans who voted for her, her assistants and husband Ally Allibhai.

She returns home with a medal or souvenir – so to speak. Going forward, Ugandans need to make more noise about representations like this. While Namutebi was on nail-biting tension at the finale, Ugandans back home were busy “keeping quiet” with #Osilike.