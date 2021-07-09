MTN hosts Muslims to Iftar dinner

By Farooq Kasule



It was joy yesterday, April 4, when MTN hosted selected members of the Muslim community to an iftar dinner at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

Iftar is a meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during the holy month of Ramadhan to break their fast.

Present at the dinner, whose objective was to demonstrate unity and commitment to the ideals of the holy month, were Muslim leaders and notable members of the Islamic community, including business partners, ambassadors and customers.

Speaking at the event, MTN chief executive officer Wim Vanhelleputte said the dinner kick-started the countrywide delivery of alms in the various parts of the country such as Mbale, Mbarara and Gulu as MTN further seeks to cement its relationship with Muslim communities across the country.

“We are very pleased to spend this time with you as you begin this holy month of Ramadhan, which is a very special time of spiritual reflection and renewal. On behalf of MTN Uganda, we wish you the very best as you undertake this spiritual journey,” Vanhelleputte said.

Ramadhan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

During this month, Muslims and corporate companies are encouraged to support the needy and the poor for enormous benefits. Muslims commenced the fasting on April 2.

Presiding over the event, Kampala minister Hajjat Misa Kabanda lauded MTN for the dinner.

“As Government, we thank MTN for this dinner and we encourage other companies to complement our programmes for the betterment of our country,” she said.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago lauded MTN for always supporting the development programs in the city.