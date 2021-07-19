MTV VMAs: Wizkid scoops award for song with Beyonce

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s Brown skin girl collaboration with American pop star, Beyonce is his gift that keeps giving. After earning him a Grammy Award early this year, it won the award for Best Cinematography at the MTV Video Music Awards, 2012 over the weekend. It beat off competition from Billie Eilish’s Therefore I am, Foo Fighters Shame Shame, Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper’s Holy, Lady Gaga’s 911 and Lorde’s Solar Power.

He was also a nominee for the same song in the Best R&B Video category that was won by Bruno Mars’ Leave The Door Open.

The event took place on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Barclays’ Centre in Brooklyn, New York. Olivia Rodrigo (song of the year for Driver’s Licence), Lil Nas X (Video of the year for Montero) and BTS (Group of the year) won the most awards, scooping three apiece. A total of 21 categories were awarded.

The MTV VMAs celebrate the best music videos of the year from the worlds of pop, rock, hip hop and live performances.

This comes shortly after Wizkid remixed his sensational hit song, Essence with Canadian pop star, Justin Bieber that went ahead to top the Billboard chart and become the most Shazamed song in the US.

Wizkid is a friend of Uganda having been here a few times. He headlined the Dirty December concert at the Kololo Airstrip in 2019. He had years earlier collaborated with the late Mowzey Radio and Weasel on the song Don’t cry.