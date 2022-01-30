Mudra, Vinka, Ziza Bafana light up Roast and Rhyme

By Jariat Nakitende.

Yesterday Swangz Avenue and Bell Lager welcomed back the public “outside” at the Roast and Rhyme Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam since March 2020 at its home at Jahazi Pier in Munyonyo. It was a day for live music, meat, barbeque and sipping on cold beers and as expected revelers flocked the event in numbers and with no time, meat and liquor plus other drinks were dished out. As always, not much of the skin was covered for most of the ladies flashed their thighs and chests.

Emceed by Roger Mugisha, the edition featured performances from Elijah Kitaka. Mudra, Vinka, Winnie Nwagi and Ziza Bafana. Kenneth Mugabi made a surprise performance and the crowds went wild as he stepped on stage with “naki “song.

Vinka kept the crowd on their feet with her performance which was characterized by her great dances and here Winnie Nwagi joined her on stage to sing their “amaaso “song. Vinka really left revelers impressed and satisfied with her performance that she mentioned about having thoughts of staging her concert.

The event went on with more performances and dancehall musician Ziza Bafana was the last to perform and he delivered an energetic performance .DJ Alisha took over from him making sure her jam packed mixes kept the crowd on their feet.

Among other things “Reggae Nyam Nyam” featured spinning the wheel game a purchase of a bell lager bottle automatically entered you into the draw and here customized Bell Lager presents like t-shirts, cushions and beers were given out to winners.

Not forgetting many games like chess, draft and scrabble were available as people were roasting their meat and here another game where couples were tasked to kiss if case a projector points at them saw Bebe Cool and Zuena share a kiss and revelers shouted and clapped their hands.

By midnight the event was still on and revelers were partying like they did not have work the next day since there was an after-party at the lakeside in a well-arranged dome.

