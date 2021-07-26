Muhoozi is my angel – former IGP Kayihura

By Dismus Buregeya and David Lumu

In a phone interview with New Vision today, former Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura has described Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the senior presidential adviser for special operations, as his ‘angel’.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Kainerugaba, who is also the Commander of Land Forces, praised Kayihura and appealed to the Commander in Chief, President Yoweri Museveni, to forgive him.

“Gen. K. Kayihura was one of those special cadres in the early 1990s who inspired us to serve our nation. Others were late Generals Mayombo and Kazini. If he made mistakes, let us use revolutionary methods of work to rectify them. I request the CIC to forgive and rehabilitate him,” Muhoozi stated.

Speaking from his farm at Kashagama in Lyantonde, Kayihura said he was updated about the developments after reading New Vision.

“I appreciate the efforts of Gen Kainerugaba. He is an angel to me, and I am sincerely happy,” he said.

In August 2018, Kayihura was arraigned before the General Court Martial on three charges; failure to protect war materials, aiding and abetting the kidnap and repatriation of Rwandan refugees in Uganda.

He was released two months later on a sh10m bond after presenting three sureties — Lt. Gen. James Mugira, Maj. Gen. Sam Kavuma and former Entebbe Municipality MP Rosemary Tumusiime. His three sureties were bonded for sh5m each. Travel restrictions have been imposed on him since then. However, Kayihura’s case has never been concluded.

Muhoozi’s call for Kayihura’s pardon comes a year later after the Kisoro community petitioned Museveni during the 2021 general election, asking him to forgive “their son” and craft him back into the NRA/M fold. In response to the petition by the Kisoro community, where Kayihura hails from, Museveni told NRM members at a rally that he has no problem with Kayihura, adding that he will look into the matter.