MUK hooligans hijack Karole Kasita’s show

5 hours ago
By Kampala Sun writer 

Singer Karole Kasiita’s chance to perform and impress CEOs went up in smoke at the last minute on Sunday.

The dancehall diva had been lined to perform at the monthly corporate league outing held at the Makerere University sports grounds.

As part of celebrations to mark 20 years of the corporate league, organizers opted to spice things up.  Thanks to exclusive sponsors Nile Breweries, there is an exclusive VVIP tent at outings and invited guests (CEO’s and top managers of participating companies) wine, dine and enjoy music performances after games.

Corporate league board chairman Dennis Mbidde (left), National COunsil of Sports’  Bernard Ogwel and Corporate league chairperson Diana Muttu in the VIP tent during a previous outing (Photo:file)

It was business as usual with the crowd enjoying performances from DVJ Mercy Pro when the students gatecrashed the venue. They waved a Lumumba Hall flag and chanted profanities most of them targeted towards Barnabas Nawangwe the University Vice Chancellor.

The rowdy students brought the event to a premature close after they stormed (photo: courtesy)

At the sight of the jittery students, who appeared they were high on something, some of the invited guests left.  Karole Kasita, also slithered out of the venue and took refuge in her car before driving off.   There were attempts to cool the marauding students by offering them a drink. Bad idea. They hijacked the whole event and police stepped in at around 8:00pm and declared the event closed.

Singer Karole Kasiita, who recently released the song, “Nywamu” an Afro-dancehall song, revealed she was sad not to perform for the ‘movers and shakers’ who would tip her handsomely. She promised to perform at the next outing.

DVJ Mercy Pro was on the decks when the students stormed the venue and hijacked the stage (Photo: file)

Dennis Mbidde Ssebugwawo, the board chairperson of the corporate league bemoaned the unfortunate intrusion.  He promised to iron out a few issues and promised to invite his St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) OB, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the commander of the land forces of the UPDF to the next outing in May.

 

 

 

 

 

