Museveni cow sold for sh491m

By Paul Busharizi

A three-year-old Ankole cow sold for R2.1m (sh491.5m) at an auction on Saturday on South Africa President Cyril Ramphosa’s ranch.

The cow, Fafa, is traced back to President Yoweri Museveni’s Kisozi Ranch herd, from which Ramaphosa, using artificial insemination, got the embryos of 43 Ankole cows more than 15 years ago.

Fafa’s price was a record for an Ankole cow, overturning last year’s record of R700,000 (sh164m) paid for a five-year bull, Mufasa, from the same herd.

Local industry sources say an Ankole cow, which is in-calf, can go for up to sh2m, while a breeder bull for sh2.5m.

According to promotional material for the auction, Ankole cattle are prized for their regal appearance, rich milk and meat high in polyunsaturated fats and Omega oil

Ramaphosa last year earned R2.7m (sh632m) from the sale of 15 Ankole cattle, including Mufasa.

Fifteen of Ramaphosa’s herd went on sale again this year, but it was not known how much they had fetched in total by press time.

Ramaphosa is the biggest breeder of Ankole cattle in South Africa, which he does on his 5,100-hectare Ntaba Nyoni ranch in the north of the country.

“If there is any proof that we have a lot in this country, this is it. We just need to identify our comparative advantage, our land and people, and maximise our output through better farming methods and we will not even need oil,” a Ugandan, who attended the auction, told New Vision.

They are also valued for their long lifespan, living up to 30 years and their hardiness, which allows them to survive even with limited feeding and water.