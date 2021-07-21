Music is no longer profitable -MP Geoffrey Lutaaya

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Geoffrey Lutaaya, now member of Parliament for Kakuuto county has told media that music has lost so much of value in the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic

To him, the music business seems to have lost gist and this is why he is no longer bothered about rushing to studio to record. The ” Oli Miss” singer reveals he last visited a music studio to record music in 2018 and sees no reason to venture there now.

“I have not been to studio for three years now. I have been busy here and there. You see, music is no longer such an earning business as it used to be. However, you can not leave it because you were born with it…,”he said.

Recently, the Kakuuto Member of Parliament Geoffrey Lutaaya, kicked off his responsibilities towards helping the people he represents in the 12th Parliament when he secured two ambulances that he says are going to be essential in Kakuuto’s health system.