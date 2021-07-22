Skip to content Skip to footer

Music promoters plot Gen. Saleh raid over relief money

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsMusic promoters plot Gen. Saleh raid over...
3 hours ago
Share
79Views 0Comments

By Paul Waiswa

The battles between music promoters are not yet to cease. Just when you thought the sh1b given to their representatives would quell their insatiable appetite for money, they are at it again.  This time they want to raid Gen. Saleh’s some to beg for more money,

The Kampala Sun learns that there is a faction of promoters that accuses promoter Bajjo for not delivering on his promises and they want to lodge their complaints afresh..They claim promoter Bajjo took their share and as a result, they have  vowed to hold a peaceful demonstration at Gen. Saleh’s home in Entebbe.

The conclusion was reached at on Tuesday morning this week during a meeting that was housed at Calendar Hotel in Makindye. The meeting also included music promoters from upcountry.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News
Amooti is the king of Ugandan comedy, Salvador
July 22, 2021
Latest News
Big Brother Naija 2021:Who are the 22 housemates?
August 3, 2021
Latest News
I regret the years spent with Dr. Katongole- Pastor Manjeri
October 13, 2021
Latest News
Three women sentenced to community service for fondling man’s genitals
September 25, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2021. All Rights Reserved.