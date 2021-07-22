Music promoters plot Gen. Saleh raid over relief money

By Paul Waiswa

The battles between music promoters are not yet to cease. Just when you thought the sh1b given to their representatives would quell their insatiable appetite for money, they are at it again. This time they want to raid Gen. Saleh’s some to beg for more money,

The Kampala Sun learns that there is a faction of promoters that accuses promoter Bajjo for not delivering on his promises and they want to lodge their complaints afresh..They claim promoter Bajjo took their share and as a result, they have vowed to hold a peaceful demonstration at Gen. Saleh’s home in Entebbe.

The conclusion was reached at on Tuesday morning this week during a meeting that was housed at Calendar Hotel in Makindye. The meeting also included music promoters from upcountry.