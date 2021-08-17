Music Review: Baatutadde – Spice Diana

By Dennis Asiimwe



I could have predicted this a mile away. In fact, I think I actually did. My prediction for songs released this year was that a lot of artistes were going to talk about our new found ‘freedom’ in a post-lockdown world after the COVID-19 pandemic-enforced lockdown of 2020 and 2021.

And gosh-darn-it if Spice Diana didn’t just go and do exactly that. The single that dropped before this was called Tujooge, proof that Spice Diana is something of a workaholic, and then some.

In her defence, she has done a lot of other stuff in 2022.

How does Baatutadde rank next to her material, which has admittedly been improving impressively over the last year or so?

Well, if you place it next to Body or even Yes, it is something of a regression to the days when she thought all she needed to make it big was to be a lithe limed thing with great skin tone.

Baatutadde is not exactly bad. It’s just that with Body and Yes, Diana was laying a genuine claim for an artiste at her peak.

Baatutadde is the sort of song whose evocative title gives the artiste the impression that it doesn’t have to be too musically impressive to work, which not so much effort has been put into it. It’s like a pretty girl that doesn’t think she has to work too hard at the office to get a promotion.

The song is predictably dancehall in genre, and obviously about the new found freedom of a (hopefully) post-COVID-19 world we find ourselves inhabiting.

The percussion is dull, the melody listless, and the musicality of the song disappointing. It is actually surprising that eventually, you are dragged back to the actual title and topic of the song to find something worthwhile. And yeah, it’s a good thing we seem to have put all this behind us (touch wood), but come on Diana – you could have done way better.