Music Review: Big Boys – Gravity Omutujju

By Dennis Asiimwe

This was a bad idea from the beginning.

It is a blatant rip off of the catchphrase that is lifted off Ameno Amapiano, Goya Menor and Nektunez’s hit single. Ever since that particular song dropped and became what I like to call “a social media hit”, with everyone using it as a soundtrack to whatever nonsense they post on social media, the catchphrase “big boys” was on tip of everyone’s tongue in a town not known for its creativity.

And then Gravity decides to go and make a song out of it (told you it was a town not known for its creativity). This travesty of a song is a dancehall horror.

I cannot, for the life of me, imagine why Gravity thought this song was a good idea. The only thing worse than the song is its video, which is creatively bad – they worked hard to make it that bad

It mainly features Gravity running his mouth, while trying to justify why someone should party hard with “the big boys”. I suppose it has its fans, but that is like saying the flat earth theory had fans before folks realised that the earth was a ball of mud and rock spinning around the sun.

I can’t find a thing to like about the song – it is musically uninspired, has insipid lyrics, generic percussion (because someone was like “Hey, maybe a dancehall beat will help us create a club banger”) and is a tepid effort at best. There is about as much creativity in this as there would be in a tree.

