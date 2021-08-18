Music Review: Breathe You In – Sitenda

By Dennis Asiimwe

This wonderfully gifted singer is criminally underrated. God she sounds amazing on Breathe You In – I think this is some of the best singing she has done in a while.

Sitenda also plays a mean rhythm guitar, something she likes to keep out of the limelight, but it is her voice that she simply can’t hide.

Breathe You In is a sort of R & B ballad, a genre that is notoriously difficult to pull off, but she has the syntax and vocals for it, and the minimalist approach that the producer goes with on this makes the song a gem. Some of the harmonies she pulls off are otherworldly, and I had to look up who produced this, especially since the execution is supreme. The producer of this track? Abaasa. No surprises there.

Her vocal control is supreme, something that is important to note – she has the pipes to take things up a notch, but this track doesn’t need it, so she focuses on the control the song needs, milking everything she can out of the melody

The production has a sophistication to it, with the tracks laid with a minimalist approach, as I pointed out earlier, that helps emphasise Sitenda’s vocals, giving her the perfect musical bed to thrive on.

Find this track and drop it onto your playlist – it makes the perfect, late night musical listening experience. Breathe You In is proof that while they don’t still make them like this anymore, they still can when they feel like it.