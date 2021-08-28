Music Review: Do Me – Kataleya & Kandle

By Dennis Asiimwe

The thing is, it’s a bit unfortunate, but these girls are beginning to sound like a couple of bimbos. Listening to Do Me is like listening to a song that was written to be the soundtrack to an Instagram video. Do Me sounds like it was written deliberately with the music video in mind. The group’s manager was thinking, let’s do something where the girls prance around in little skirts and enough makeup to audition for Moulin Rouge. Maybe it will trend, eh, eh? Wink, wink.

And that’s what they did. And yes, the girls are eye-candy, and the video will have teenagers drooling, but for heaven’s sakes, there is surely a bigger plan in the picture, eh? It is almost criminal because if you even listen for a few seconds, you will realise that there is some singing ability beneath the nonsensical tune and the rubbish lyrics that make a vague attempt to be seductive.

The song itself sounds like Sweet Kid decided to make a comeback as a songwriter (yes, it’s that bad). Well, they don’t have angelic voices, but there is some potential there, enough to put together something a little more listenable than this gibberish.

The management behind Kataleya and Kandle has done a good job of working on the image of the duo. They have sold the paid as a duo, and the girls act as excellent counterfoil for each other. It is becoming increasingly harder to think of them as individuals. Well and good. Now their management needs to find them material that works, material where they can actually sound like musicians, and not like two made-up dolls suddenly brought to life to prance around because the cameras are rolling.

Kataleya and Kandle might have a future of some sort – but they are not going anywhere if they keep doing songs like Do Me.