Music Review (Down Memory Lane): Mazi Mawanvu – Bobi Wine

By Dennis Asiimwe

Bobi Wine’s songs were always built around social commentary, so his political aspirations came as no surprise to me. What actually surprised me was that as he developed into a fully-fledged politician, his songwriting deteriorated.

It was somewhat odd – you would think he would write better music now that he was experiencing things first hand.

Mazi Mawanvu falls into that category of music that he released way back before there was a whiff of politics about him. The song dropped in 2008, and intriguingly, while he does the whole social commentary thing on it, he also throws in some hip hop-esque bragging.

Even back then, I never rated Bobi Wine, musically speaking – I found his lyricism awkward, and his vocals alarmingly ordinary. But even back then, I commented on his ability to impact urban slang and mindsets

Indeed, Bobi Wine tapped into the Kadongo Kamu genre, lending it a modern edge with his lyrics that enabled him to appeal to a younger, and indeed, broader audience, while still enjoying the benefits of Kadongo Kamu-like storytelling.

This approach made him huge, quite fast. Heck, 2008 and he was already calling himself the ghetto president.

The ghetto folks of Kamwokya considered him their hero, while the common man on the street looked up to him as someone with the street smarts to make it to the ‘Ugandan dream’.

The middle class found him ‘quirky’ back then, while fans of the Kadongo Kamu genre were delighted someone else was carrying the torch forward into modern times.

And like previous hit songs before, including Kiwani, Mazi Mawanvu was quickly absorbed into urban slang in the city.

