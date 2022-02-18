Music Review (Down Memory Lane): Onsanula – Spice Diana

By Dennis Asiimwe

Yes, in case you are wondering, we are featuring a pretty close look at Spice Diana this week. Even our Down Memory Lane segment will take a look at her work, this one a song that was released about six years ago.

The song was awful – actually, almost everything about Diana six years ago was just awful.

Her current management gave her a makeover that completely rebranded her, but before that, she was like a maid with a microphone. This is definitely one where she was still finding her way.

She was going for a girl-next-door sound, but instead sounded like the housemaid next door, trying to cheer herself up on a Monday after everyone has left for work.

My editor was surprised that I wrote a negative review about Diana on Tuesday for her song, Baatutadde. It was simply because that weak effort reminded me of music she used to do before she got into her stride, music like this

Whoever decided she needed a makeover and then eventually made sure she got said makeover, and whoever figured out how to improve her eventual sound, the sound we hear today, those two people were geniuses. And if it was the same person that did both, hats off to him or her.

Either way, her self-belief stands out, especially in the video for the song (as do her gorgeous legs, which she should really consider getting insured).

My editor was surprised that I wrote a negative review about Diana on Tuesday for her song, Baatutadde. It was simply because that weak effort reminded me of music she used to do before she got into her stride, music like this.

This was way before stuff like I Do, Body or Tujooge. Years before, and it shows.

I couldn’t stand her material then – and today, the feeling simply hasn’t changed – I loathe her old material. This is one artiste who improved so much, she caught me off-guard.