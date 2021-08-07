Skip to content Skip to footer

Music Review: Kibooko – Ava Peace

7 hours ago
By Dennis Asiimwe

She broke onto the scene two years ago with Nsitula, a track where she collaborated with Daddy Andre and Spice Diana. She held her own on that track, and Kibooko is the latest single from her. She works this one on her own.

The first thing that strikes me about Ava is that she’s bold. She will try anything, musically, and she comes off having versatility in her arsenal.

Try comparing Kibooko, with Ndiwuwo, her collaboration with Pallaso, or with the Andre-produced True Love, where she shows off her vocal chops. With some good material, this girl could go places.

https://youtu.be/21LaU9CRkWE

It helps that she is easy on the eye, and the camera loves her.

I still felt that while Kibooko was a passable dancehall track and not too much of a horror show, it doesn’t get close, musically speaking, to a song like True Love.

On Kibooko, she sounds like she is going through the motions. That is unfortunate because it is the sort of song that simply needs her to be invested into it, about as much as she seemed to be in Ndiwuwo or True Love.

Because of that, Kibooko never really takes off as a banger, in spite of the fact that it has an intriguing premise. There are several things at play here, but you get the feeling that Ava is still trying to find her groove, her own space, her niche.

Once she does, she will be a force to recon with – her current discography shows she is willing and able to try anything, and her management seem to have an idea about how to navigate the industry – what they now need is a pattern of two or three songs that can help her simply blow up.

Tags:

