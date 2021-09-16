Music Review: Love Olinonya – Liam Voice

By Dennis Asiimwe

They are calling him ‘the next Radio’, which I think is remarkably unfair. Liam has a pretty impressive voice on his own, without clumsy references to anyone else, Radio or whoever. He also seems rather self-aware, hence the somewhat uncreative handle, Liam Voice. For heaven’s sakes!

However, he can sing. In fact, the more accurate term would be ‘croon’; he is something of a crooner. Love Olinonya is something of a love song, one of those songs that is about heartbreak and all. The song isn’t really something to write home in a hurry about. They were going for bitter sweet, and I suppose they nailed it, but Liam’s voice is such that, he would probably sound good singing anything.

As such, Love Olinonya is something of a plaintive song. It still feels like something of a wasted opportunity. If you follow the comments on YouTube, it is obvious Liam has something of a following. His singing ability has been noticed. What you wish would happen is that he had broken out with something a little solid, because as he releases more music, his unique vocals lose the element of surprise.

This is one of those rare instances where the vocals really upstaged the instrumentation, further emphasising how substandard a song Love Olinonya is

For now, we will make do with Love Olinonya, which is largely forgettable. The folks behind the production give it a go: the music bed has an alto sax trying to keep things sultry in the background, while the guitar rigs are pretty accomplished. But the music backing Liam sounds half-hearted, as if everyone, including the instrumentalists, were really expecting him to carry the song.

There was one pleasant surprise though – the girl singing the backing vocals has a gorgeous, pearly voice, one of those crystal clear vocal efforts that reminds you of a water fall in its liquid purity.

