Music Review: Mbikka – Spice Diana

By Dennis Asiimwe

Spice Diana’s previous collaboration with Nince Henry was Body, which was a delightful bit of work.

Mbikka seems to be another song from the singer-songwriter, who has the uncanny ability to come up with a catchy tune.

Mbikka is a crafty bit of music. It wouldn’t be accurate to say it is loaded with sexual innuendo – no. It is simply about a young woman waiting for her man to get home from work or whatever, something she has been anticipating because of what said man will do to her.

The songwriting is sleek because even with the sexual content it throws at you, it does this in a manner that is subtle and even, dare I say, tasteful.

https://youtu.be/u4Y8Y8yzuRE

But it’s not just great songwriting – Nince Henry is an excellent composer, and what he has done with Mbikka is pretty impressive – he eschews complexity for simplicity and catchiness. He does this successfully – the song immediately catchy, with none of that nonsense about “it grows on you.”

The song also abandons the usual genre vehicles you would expect it to use to deliver the song – dancehall, or Afro-pop.

Instead, it is something of a pop and R & B mash-up, with a groove that hints at the sexual content of the song.

To add to the stroke of genius that is this song, it is designed to be really easy on the ear, easy for dancefloors, and even easier for radio consumption.

With Mbikka, Spice Diana adds another delightful bit of music to her impressive discography, whose quality improves every day.

We genuinely didn’t think she would come this far, did we? It is impressive what Diana has done with her career – her image, her music itself, her videos. She is now both a solid recording and performing artiste, with a dedicated fan base.

Her management team comes up with worthwhile collaborations (the video for this song is executed with Swangz Avenue) and have her on the right path in terms of her career.

Mbikka is proof of this.