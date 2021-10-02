Skip to content Skip to footer

Music Review: Nkwata Bulungi (Bailamos) – Sheebah

3 hours ago
55Views 0Comments

By Dennis Asiimwe

In case you think we were sounding the death knell for Sheebah with that Friday review about Pinky, think again – it doesn’t seem like she’s going anywhere.

Not if you count one of her latest releases, Nkwata Bulungi, and its predictably sassy, defiant tone.

The dancehall hit is vintage Sheebah – a groove that more or less orders you to shake your bits, something that Sheebah does not need much urging to do, and a frenetic pace that makes you wonder if she uses this song to work out.

On this evidence, Sheebah might just be able to survive that alleged exit from Team No Sleep. The song fits her vocals neatly, and plays on her sassiness like it’s an additional vocal tool.

I don’t know if it was just me, but for a minute there, the song may have sounded like it was trying too hard – like it had a point to prove.

If the music video is anything to go by, this is probably the sort of song that Sheebah’s fans will simply want to watch her perform live. It helps, of course, that she started out as a dancer. It helps a lot

And it did, actually – her previous management has been able to consistently develop material for her that works, ready-made hits that she churned out with a frequency that was pretty impressive.

Nkwata Bulungi is not exactly a tune that stays with you –  it is not hugely memorable. However, it is a fun-time song, and is proof that Sheebah has not lost the ability to have a good time, or make you have a good time while her music is bopping in the background.

Sometimes, that’s all that counts.

If the music video is anything to go by, this is probably the sort of song that Sheebah’s fans will simply want to watch her perform live. It helps, of course, that she started out as a dancer. It helps a lot.

Sheebah’s still got it.

