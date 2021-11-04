Music Review: Osilike – Crysto Panda

By Dennis Asiimwe

Crysto Panda blew up when Bino Byebiluma Abayaye took over the streets of this dusty and sometimes hilarious city.

He’s been trying to find the formula again, and it has often been a nightmare, musically speaking. So I approached this single with more than a little trepidation – he had gone for the old ‘get-a-catch-phrase-that-has-already-caught-on-and-use-it’ trick.

Does it work?

Well… mostly. In fact, the answer is YES – I just have an awful aftertaste of his last bits of music still lingering in my system.

On Osilike, Crysto Panda is actually trying to be creative, and the effort pays off. The song is madly energetic – the lads and ladies who are constantly screaming Tuli Wabwelu! will back this one to the dancefloor and in the way they gyrate their waists to the max

He put more work on it this time round, developing a delicious groove that at the very least, has you paying attention. You might even be tempted to call it catchy. Then he upped the ante on the delivery of his lines, and yes, he raps on this track.

I predicted earlier that a lot of the music in the first and second quarter is going to follow a pattern – madly frenetic stuff, that tries to ride the energy of the fact that the lockdown has been lifted and the mad party scene that is Kampala, is back.

Crysto Panda’s Osilike doesn’t simply underscore that prediction, but does it well. Good to have you back, Panda.

Now he will go and do a song called Tuli Wabwelu.