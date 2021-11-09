Skip to content Skip to footer

Music Review: Slow Dancing – Azawi & Myko Ouma (acoustic version)

HomeAll PostsMusicMusic Review: Slow Dancing – Azawi &#038...
10 hours ago
Share
71Views 0Comments

By Dennis Asiimwe

If there was someone who could make this work, really work, it was Myko Ouma. He is brilliant in limited sets, full band sets, big band sets, heck, on anything, but it is these tiny limited sets where he pours both soul and technique.

Myko is patient, ridiculously so, and on the acoustic take of this song, comes up with a chord progression that removes the window dressing provided by the studio version and makes the song his own, with a simple but potent structure.

He gets Azawi’s buy in on this one –  I don’t know Azawi personally, but I do know that she sounds sold on Myko’s take for Slow Dancing, his interpretation of the song. He doesn’t try to steal the limelight here – his strumming is basic, there is no fancy finger work, and he easily could have. But he keeps things simple, providing a bed for Azawi to work her vocals.

He doesn’t try to steal the limelight here – his strumming is basic, there is no fancy finger work, and he easily could have. But he keeps things simple, providing a bed for Azawi to work her vocals

This is what makes this acoustic version of this hugely popular pop song work – Azawi can actually sing, and works her husky little-girl-next-door vocals beautifully around the music bed harnessed by Myko’s guitar.

It can’t just be me who wants to hear other acoustic interpretations of Azawi’s songs, especially after hearing her nail this. In fact, I would just love to hear something originally written to be acoustic by her.

Azawi and Myko strip the song down to its bare bones, and yet it still somehow retains its intrinsic charm. Instinctively, I was worried it wouldn’t, that it would sound like a huge chunk was missing. So it is a credit to these two musicians that the song sounds even more complete in its acoustic form.

It helps, of course, that Azawi is a talented songwriter, an instinctive one. Teaming up with this city’s most instinctive musician was always going to work.

Loved this.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Music
Gospel musician Amon Mukisa drops new song ‘Aboluganda’
November 9, 2021
Music
Two Ykee Benda songs hit YouTube’s Top 100 in Uganda in a month
September 1, 2021
Music Sex & Relationships
Solome Basuuta reveals she has a crush on Kenneth Mugabi
August 7, 2021
Music
Ykee Benda yearns for Azawi collabo as he eyes a Grammy
October 28, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2021. All Rights Reserved.