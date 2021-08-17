Music Review: Superstar – Pinky

By Dennis Asiimwe

If the rumour about Sheebah leaving Team No Sleep is true, and if it is true that Pinky is being lined up as her replacement, then I have to admit that Jeff Kiwanuka is one talented and scary lad. Because Pinky sounds alarmingly a lot, like Sheebah.

I decided to look into this by examining another other song, after looking at Walwaawo. I had a look at Superstar.

You know how Batman has a contingency plan for each member of the Justice League? Just in case one of them goes rogue, or pisses him off? I am betting that Jeff has a contingency plan for each artiste he signs on, and Pinky really is Sheebah’s backup plan.

https://youtu.be/qnnn2_bteN4

Either that or she is her audio doppelganger. And there is no song that makes this more obvious than Superstar.

Heck, even the sass is the same. She’s even gotten the hang of the whole single name thing – she started out as Pinky Rahmah or something like that, but that did not last long.

She also seems to have similar street smarts, and the material churned out for her by her people is alarmingly similar to what Sheebah typically put out.

However, Superstar is not a song designed to burn its way to the charts. You get the impression the artiste and her management used the song to test the waters, sort of the musical equivalent of tipping your toe into the water before making the plunge.

It doesn’t sound ‘committed’ as a melody; instead, it sounds like a song that is playing it safe. However, you have to admit that this was a successful experiment.

Pinky comes off sounding self-assured, and believable as a bona fide artiste. The true test will come with live performances, where Sheebah in comparison, works a crowd with ease.

But Superstar was not a bad start.