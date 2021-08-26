Skip to content Skip to footer

Music Review: Taasa Nze – Sinanti

3 hours ago
By Dennis Asiimwe

This is the latest from Sinanti and you get the feeling that he might have rushed it a bit in a bid to beat the New Year.

Sinanti has churned out some tracks over the last three years or so, but Taasa Nze might be the least memorable. The track gets some points for its groove – it’s a dancehall groove with a strong pop feel to it. Sinanti’s vocals have also come a long way – he sounds a lot more confident as he tries out the craft.

However, there is nothing about the melody to be confident about. It is weak, forgettable, and lightweight, about as useless as used bubblegum.

It’s like taking a step back in his musical career, where he had at least made some decent process with previous outings.  It sounds like something an eager ‘upcoming artiste’ would drop. It would be criminal to let Taasa Nze slide – this is the sort of song he should simply hope the world forgets he ever released.

Lucky for him, the song is remarkably forgettable and so that will not be a problem.

