Music Review: Teli Akusinga – Brian Lubega & K!MERA

By Dennis Asiimwe

I have often had a problem with how gospel music is approached in this town. For the most part, it is defined by mediocrity. There are a few times when some gospel musicians go out of their way to put together the best talent that they can (an excellent example is Amen by the Collective UG, a song that still gives me goose pimples), but this just doesn’t happen often enough.

There are some gospel musicians though, who do try to put out material that is stellar – they actually make an effort in this regard, and Brian Lubega and Sam K!MERA fit this definition. So I was delighted when this track came across my desk, and even more delighted when I saw that this promising collaboration was produced by Sam Bisaaso, who is a frightfully talented musician with a delicate touch on the bass and piano, and a supreme ear.

The song’s climax is a work of inspirational genius: the singers join a children’s choral arrangement that is executed with an elegant flourish. Their adlibbing in sync was impressive

Mainstream audiences started listening to Brian about eight years ago – which was when Nungamya dropped. (And come to think of it, the piano on that track sounds a lot like Sam Bisaaso produced the darned thing). And, of course, mainstream audiences had heard Sam’s romantic cautionary tale in Slow Down and the potent gospel tune, Up To Something.

So Teli Akusinga was obviously a song to look forward to. Brian opens the song, with a Luganda verse, before Sam kicks with an English verse, underlining the song’s bilingual nature. They share a bilingual chorus, which I thought was brilliantly executed.

Brian’s music often comes packing a potent melody, but the human in me is impacted by Sam and how he approaches his music – he is such an old soul, and he sings like it.

The song’s climax is a work of inspirational genius: the singers join a children’s choral arrangement that is executed with an elegant flourish. Their adlibbing in sync was impressive.

Teli Akusinga delivers, even though it bears the weight of some pretty heavy expectations.