Music Review: Tonkozesa – Lydia Jazmine

By Dennis Asiimwe

It is probably a straightforward conclusion that Lydia Jazmine has simply struggled to find the momentum that she enjoyed just after she released that single with Daddy Andre, You & Me.

I know I keep harping on about this, and while I am not a fan of Daddy Andre, as a producer, he managed to put together what has easily been Jazmine’s biggest hit in her career thus far. And while she rode that wave for a while, it’s getting a little worn out. And Jazmine keeps trying, in her defence, to channel another hit.

She should keep on trying – something will fall in place, and the signs are promising. Vocally, she continues to improve – and her efforts are not too shabby. Tonkozesa falls into this category.

There’s just something a little generic about Tonkozesa that makes you certain you will have forgotten it by the time the weekend rolls around

The song is built around an interesting dancehall groove that has a pop vibe to it, a combination that works well for Lydia Jazmine’s vocals. Speaking of vocals, she has added raspy edge to her vocals that makes things a little more interesting.

Still, Tonkozesa doesn’t cut it in terms of what we know Ms. Jasmine is capable of – the melody is somewhat vague, and lacks the distinct definition that helped songs like You & Me work.

There’s just something a little generic about Tonkozesa that makes you certain you will have forgotten it by the time the weekend rolls around. And while it is a pleasant tune with an excellent groove, it simply doesn’t imprint on you, or stay with you.

You almost get the impression Lydia Jazmine’s team is playing it safe, instead of finding her more solid, and daring material to work with – the result is that one of Uganda’s rising stars is now in a sort of artistic limbo.

Compare Tonkozesa with Sheebah’s latest, Nkwata Bulungi, to get an idea of which artiste keeps on going out of her comfort zone, and thus, manages to remain relevant.