Music Review: Tujooge – Spice Diana

By Dennis Asiimwe

Diana’s back – truth is, she’s always been around. She is something of the workaholic, isn’t she? It is NOT something I envisaged when she started out earlier in her career. And her material has improved consistently, most notably Body with Nince Henry and I Do with Tanzania’s wonderfully-voiced Mbosso.

Body, in particular, impressed with its Flamenco flair and its delicious video where Diana channels her inner Jessica Rabbit (for reference, look up Who Framed Roger Rabbit) which is some of director Marvin Musoke’s best work.

One thing’s for sure: Source Management, who seem to be the folks handling Spice Diana, seem to know what they are doing. They worked on her image first, revamping it impressively – now they are focusing on her material and it shows.

She also sings much, MUCH better – she was brilliant on Body showing control and poise with vocals. Some of it was probably because Nince Henry wrote the darned song. He is a talented songwriter, with a knack for writing songs that fit the singer’s voice.

After the disappointment of missing out on the Artiste of the Year Award during the Janzi Awards, something she really wasn’t too impressed by, Spice Diana is back, and she certainly has thrown down the gauntlet with this track

I was intrigued to see she hadn’t wasted any time starting 2022 with new music. Tujooge doesn’t disappoint – here, the focus seems to be on the groove, which is certainly an unusual approach from Spice Diana, not something she usually does.

Tujooge buys into the frenzy that has captured the public with the reopening of the economy and the lifting of curfew (and the lifting of the ban on bodabodas and their movement after 7:00pm). It basically means the nightlife is truly back – and a lot of the music lifted over the next quarter will underline this.

This sort of track is a clever, percussive call-and-answer song that appeals to the primal nature of party goers that is surely awakened now. It will have folks gyrating on dance floors and will probably be a popular part of her live music performances in 2022.

